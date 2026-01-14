Logan Paul's 'Leaked' Bradley Martyn Fight Footage Turns Out To Be A Marketing Stunt; Video Goes Viral

Image: ilySalt/X

In a move that caught fans off guard this week, internet personality and WWE star Logan Paul released what he claimed was leaked footage of his long-rumored 2024 fight with fitness influencer Bradley Martyn, only for viewers to quickly realize the clip was a carefully staged promotional stunt rather than an actual fight.

The supposed confrontation between Paul and Martyn originally took place in June 2024 at Martyn’s Zoo Culture gym in Los Angeles. The bout stemmed from a highly publicized online feud that spilled into real life, with both men agreeing to settle their differences behind closed doors on the condition that no recording devices be present.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This week, Logan Paul teased the existence of the long-awaited footage on his Impaulsive podcast, claiming someone on Martyn’s team had leaked the video from a security camera and that he planned to share it with fans. Paul followed through by posting a short clip on Instagram with the caption, “Enjoy :)”.

Upon watching, however, fans quickly realized they had been trolled. Rather than showing a raw fight, the video features Paul and Martyn promoting Paul’s PRIME drink brand mid-bout, discussing its nutritional benefits, before stopping their staged fight to sip the product together. Martyn then mock-knocks Paul out to complete the bit.

Social media reaction was a mix of amusement and frustration. Some fans admitted they were fooled, while others praised the marketing creativity. Although many had speculated about the authenticity of the original fight, with some critics calling the leaked content fake or reenacted for clout, Paul’s video appears more like a clever hype and advertising tactic than genuine fight footage.

'My Thoughts & Prayers Are...': Jake Paul Sends Heartfelt Message After Anthony Joshua Survives Fatal Car Crash In Nigeria

Jake Paul has offered a heartfelt public tribute following the tragic car crash in Nigeria involving heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua, a crash that claimed two lives and left Joshua with minor injuries. The YouTuber-turned-boxer, who fought Joshua just days earlier, took to social media not only to wish Joshua well but also to specifically honor the two men who lost their lives: Sina Ghami and Kevin “Latif / Latz” Ayodele.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Paul wrote: “RIP Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Latif / Latz’ Ayodele. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends and AJ.” The crash, which occurred on a busy expressway in Nigeria, shocked the global boxing community. Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, was travelling with close associates when the SUV they were in reportedly collided with a stationary truck. Two passengers, Ghami and Ayodele, tragically died at the scene.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Paul’s reaction has drawn widespread praise for its empathy, particularly given the fact that he and Joshua had shared a heated build-up to their highly publicized fight just days before. The bout ended with Joshua defeating Paul, but the aftermath of the accident has shifted the conversation from competition to compassion.