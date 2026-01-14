 Logan Paul's 'Leaked' Bradley Martyn Fight Footage Turns Out To Be A Marketing Stunt; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLogan Paul's 'Leaked' Bradley Martyn Fight Footage Turns Out To Be A Marketing Stunt; Video Goes Viral

Logan Paul's 'Leaked' Bradley Martyn Fight Footage Turns Out To Be A Marketing Stunt; Video Goes Viral

Logan Paul claimed to release leaked footage of his rumored 2024 fight with Bradley Martyn, teasing fans on his podcast before posting a clip online. The video turned out to be a staged promo, featuring both men interrupting a fake fight to advertise Paul’s PRIME drink, ending with a playful mock knockout.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
Image: ilySalt/X

In a move that caught fans off guard this week, internet personality and WWE star Logan Paul released what he claimed was leaked footage of his long-rumored 2024 fight with fitness influencer Bradley Martyn, only for viewers to quickly realize the clip was a carefully staged promotional stunt rather than an actual fight.

The supposed confrontation between Paul and Martyn originally took place in June 2024 at Martyn’s Zoo Culture gym in Los Angeles. The bout stemmed from a highly publicized online feud that spilled into real life, with both men agreeing to settle their differences behind closed doors on the condition that no recording devices be present.

Read Also
'Shut Up, Green Shirt Guy': Logan Paul Takes Potshot At Spectator For Showing Thumbs Down On WWE...
article-image
Read Also
Lionel Messi To Fight Logan Paul? WWE Wrestler To Drop Lawsuit Against Inter Miami Footballer On One...
article-image

This week, Logan Paul teased the existence of the long-awaited footage on his Impaulsive podcast, claiming someone on Martyn’s team had leaked the video from a security camera and that he planned to share it with fans. Paul followed through by posting a short clip on Instagram with the caption, “Enjoy :)”.

Upon watching, however, fans quickly realized they had been trolled. Rather than showing a raw fight, the video features Paul and Martyn promoting Paul’s PRIME drink brand mid-bout, discussing its nutritional benefits, before stopping their staged fight to sip the product together. Martyn then mock-knocks Paul out to complete the bit.

FPJ Shorts
Iran Unrest: As Tehran Set To Hang Anti-Khamenei Protester Erfan Soltani, US President Donald Trump Warns Of 'Very Strong Action'
Iran Unrest: As Tehran Set To Hang Anti-Khamenei Protester Erfan Soltani, US President Donald Trump Warns Of 'Very Strong Action'
UPI Can Double To 1 Billion Users, India Propelling Global Retail Payments: RBI
UPI Can Double To 1 Billion Users, India Propelling Global Retail Payments: RBI
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Subscribed 146.81 Times On Final Day, QIBs Take The Lead
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Subscribed 146.81 Times On Final Day, QIBs Take The Lead
Who Was Scott Adams? The Creator Of 'Dilbert' & Satirist Of Office Life, Dies At 68
Who Was Scott Adams? The Creator Of 'Dilbert' & Satirist Of Office Life, Dies At 68

Social media reaction was a mix of amusement and frustration. Some fans admitted they were fooled, while others praised the marketing creativity. Although many had speculated about the authenticity of the original fight, with some critics calling the leaked content fake or reenacted for clout, Paul’s video appears more like a clever hype and advertising tactic than genuine fight footage.

'My Thoughts & Prayers Are...': Jake Paul Sends Heartfelt Message After Anthony Joshua Survives Fatal Car Crash In Nigeria

Jake Paul has offered a heartfelt public tribute following the tragic car crash in Nigeria involving heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua, a crash that claimed two lives and left Joshua with minor injuries. The YouTuber-turned-boxer, who fought Joshua just days earlier, took to social media not only to wish Joshua well but also to specifically honor the two men who lost their lives: Sina Ghami and Kevin “Latif / Latz” Ayodele.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Paul wrote: “RIP Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Latif / Latz’ Ayodele. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends and AJ.” The crash, which occurred on a busy expressway in Nigeria, shocked the global boxing community. Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, was travelling with close associates when the SUV they were in reportedly collided with a stationary truck. Two passengers, Ghami and Ayodele, tragically died at the scene.

Paul’s reaction has drawn widespread praise for its empathy, particularly given the fact that he and Joshua had shared a heated build-up to their highly publicized fight just days before. The bout ended with Joshua defeating Paul, but the aftermath of the accident has shifted the conversation from competition to compassion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Logan Paul's 'Leaked' Bradley Martyn Fight Footage Turns Out To Be A Marketing Stunt; Video Goes...
Logan Paul's 'Leaked' Bradley Martyn Fight Footage Turns Out To Be A Marketing Stunt; Video Goes...
SVIS Pile Up 317/5 In Giles Shield U-14 Semifinal
SVIS Pile Up 317/5 In Giles Shield U-14 Semifinal
ISPL Season 3: Delhi Superheros Beat Bengaluru Strikers By 18 runs
ISPL Season 3: Delhi Superheros Beat Bengaluru Strikers By 18 runs
India Open Badminton: BAI Rejects Allegations Of Poor Conditions At Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium
India Open Badminton: BAI Rejects Allegations Of Poor Conditions At Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Who Is Michael Carrick? Manchester United Announce New Interim Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit
Who Is Michael Carrick? Manchester United Announce New Interim Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit