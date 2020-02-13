Amit Panghal ranks no.1 in IOC's Boxing Task Force for Olympic qualifiers

World silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) has been ranked number one by the IOC's Boxing Task Force ahead of next month's Olympic Qualifiers, making him the first Indian pugilist in over a decade to achieve the global top position in his category.

In 2009, Olympic bronze-medallist Vijender Singh did it for the first time after he opened India's account at the world championships with a bronze in the 75kg division.

The 24-year-old Panghal holds the numero uno position with 420 points, according to the list released by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Boxing Task Force, which is in charge of administering the sport right now.

“It is a great feeling and obviously means a lot to me because it will help me in being seeded at the qualifiers. Being world no.1 also gives you a renewed sense of confidence,” Panghal told PTI.

“I hope to secure an Olympic spot in the first qualifier itself,” added the diminutive boxer from Rohtak.

The IOC task force will be conducting the Olympic qualifiers and the main event later this year in Tokyo as the International Boxing Association (AIBA) is currently suspended for alleged financial and administrative mismanagement.