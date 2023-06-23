'Amidst Love For Baseball, Cricket Is Also Getting Popular': PM Narendra Modi During State Dinner At White House; (WATCH)

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a state dinner in recognition of the esteemed presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Biden, speaking at this momentous event, expressed his immense pleasure in hosting Prime Minister Modi during the official State dinner. He emphasised the significance of this occasion, which serves as a celebration of the deep and enduring friendship between India and the United States.

Growing popularity of Cricket in USA

Addressing the delegates at the Gala dinner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought up the topic of cricket and its growing popularity in the United States of America. The 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be hosted by India, in October, sees the Americans fighting for a chance to participate as they battle in the qualifiers. The Indian Prime Minister wished the team success as they aim to qualify for the prestigious tournament.

"Amidst the love for Baseball, Cricket is also getting popular in the US. The American team is trying their best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success," Modi said during the official state dinner at The White House.

Major League Cricket to make debut

Marking a significant milestone in American sports history, the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC), the nation's pioneering professional franchise cricket league, is poised to commence on July 13, culminating in the grand final on July 30.

The highly anticipated tournament will unfold across two purpose-built cricket venues located in Texas (Grand Prairie Stadium) and Greater Raleigh (Church Street Park), exclusively designated for this prestigious event. With 19 enthralling matches on the agenda, cricket enthusiasts can expect a thrilling showcase of talent as top cricketers from across the globe don the jerseys of the six MLC teams, each vying to emerge victorious as the champions of the inaugural season.

The curtain-raiser for MLC's debut season is scheduled for July 13 at 6 am IST on July 14 at the Grand Prairie Stadium. Situated near Dallas, Texas, this state-of-the-art cricket venue, boasting a remarkable capacity of 7,200, has swiftly established itself as America's premier destination for cricketing excellence