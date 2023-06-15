 Ambati Rayudu To Play For Texas Super Kings In USA's Major League Cricket
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAmbati Rayudu To Play For Texas Super Kings In USA's Major League Cricket

Ambati Rayudu To Play For Texas Super Kings In USA's Major League Cricket

The Texas Super Kings will play the tournament opener against Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Ambati Rayudu | Twitter/@IPL

Ambati Rayudu is set to become the first former India cricketer to play in a domestic T20 league other than the IPL as he has been roped in by the Texas Super Kings for the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC). The inaugural edition of the tournament in the US will be played from July 13 to 31 across two venues.

The Texas Super Kings will play the tournament opener against Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Rayudu recently announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League after winning the title with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under MS Dhoni.

Rayudu will be joined in the Texas squad by his CSK teammates Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner and coach Stephen Fleming, who will be in charge here as well.

Dwayne Bravo, who was the bowling coach of CSK in IPL 2023, will take part in the MLC as an all-rounder for Texas. Hard-hitting South African batter David Miller and Australian fast bowler Daniel Sams will also be a part of the squad.

Read Also
Chennai Super Kings has the highest fan loyalty: Rediffusion Red Lab
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'ManU Takeover Is Imminent', Says Rio Ferdinand As Club Negotiates Exclusivity With Qatar's Sheikh...

'ManU Takeover Is Imminent', Says Rio Ferdinand As Club Negotiates Exclusivity With Qatar's Sheikh...

Ambati Rayudu To Play For Texas Super Kings In USA's Major League Cricket

Ambati Rayudu To Play For Texas Super Kings In USA's Major League Cricket

Delhi Police To Withdraw FIR Against Wrestlers, Supporting Evidence Against Brij Bhushan Mentioned...

Delhi Police To Withdraw FIR Against Wrestlers, Supporting Evidence Against Brij Bhushan Mentioned...

World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan In Ahmedabad on Oct 15 Confirmed After ACC Agrees Hybrid Model For...

World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan In Ahmedabad on Oct 15 Confirmed After ACC Agrees Hybrid Model For...

David Beckham Bought Inter Miami For $25 Million, Raised Team’s Valuation to $1 Billion With...

David Beckham Bought Inter Miami For $25 Million, Raised Team’s Valuation to $1 Billion With...