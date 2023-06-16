Faf du Plessis To Lead Texas Super Kings In Inaugural Edition Of MLC 2023

Faf du Plessis. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Texas Chennai Super Kings have announced veteran cricketer Faf du Plessis as their captain for the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket (MLC), starting next month in the United States. The right-handed batter has previously captained the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and leads the Joburg Super Kings in SA20.

Du Plessis is arguably one of the most accomplished T20 cricketers today and is scoring runs at will. The 38-year-old might not have played T20 internationals since December 2020, he has been an asset to his franchise teams. The former South African captain smashed 633 runs in Chennai's victorious IPL 2021 campaign and 369 runs in the inaugural edition of SA20 this year.

Earlier, the Texas Super Kings roped in the likes of Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Daniel Sams, Gerald Coetzee. David Miller, and Ambati Rayudu in their setup, while announcing Stephen Fleming as their coach. Dwayne Bravo, who was CSK's bowling coach this year, will return as a player for the franchise in the inaugural edition of MLC.

During the MLC draft in March, the Super Kings had signed up former international stars in Sami Aslam, Rusty Theron and 19-year-old Saiteja Mukkamalla, currently in the USA squad in Zimbabwe for the ODI World Cup Qualifier.

Faf du Plessis was Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) highest run-getter in IPL 2023:

Du Plessis, who joined RCB ahead of IPL 2023, has done a tremendous job for them. The veteran cricketer lifted them to the playoffs in IPL 2022 by smashing 468 runs in 16 matches at 31.20. He went two steps above this year by accumulating 730 runs in 14 games at 56.15 and striking at 153.68.

Despite his performances, RCB missed out on a playoff spot as Gujarat Titans knocked them out by eliminating them in the final match of the edition.