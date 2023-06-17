Ambati Rayudu to Join Politics, May Contest Lok Sabha Polls On YSRCP Ticket: Report

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu is embarking on a new chapter in his life following his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. While he will continue to showcase his skills on the field in the Major League Cricket in the USA, Rayudu has set his sights on a political career and is reportedly planning to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Decision to made with regards to assembly or LS seat

In a significant development, Rayudu has had two meetings with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is also the leader of the YSRCP party. TOI reported that Jagan is keen on having Rayudu as a candidate in the upcoming elections, but the decision regarding his fielding in either the assembly or Lok Sabha polls is yet to be finalized.

Influential figures within the party believe Rayudu should consider contesting from either the Ponnur or Guntur West segments for the assembly polls. As for the Lok Sabha elections, it is suggested that Rayudu should choose Machilipatnam as his constituency.

Rayudu expressed admiration for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that he serves as a great inspiration for young individuals entering the political arena. Rayudu commended Jagan's commitment to development across various regions instead of focusing on a single area.

After clinching the IPL 2023 title with the Chennai Super Kings, Rayudu made the decision to retire from Indian cricket. However, he will continue to participate in T20 cricket in other leagues, including his upcoming involvement in the MLC, where he will represent the Texas Super Kings, a team affiliated with CSK.

Rayudu chilling revelation

In a recent interview, Rayudu shared his perspective on how certain individuals had hindered his cricketing career, shedding light on the challenges he faced throughout his journey. The appalling treatment he faced further highlighted the dark underbelly of the cricket administration, where personal agendas and nepotism appeared to overshadow the meritocracy and fair play that should ideally prevail.

"Politics started from my childhood in the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Arjun Yadav, son of Shivlal Yadav, was harassed with the intention of playing for Team India. As I was playing better than Arjun Yadav, they tried to remove me.

"Still I am only 17 years old. Arjun Yadav wanted to be selected for Team India soon. It was not because of him that he played for India. What do we do about it? Cancer started in my childhood in HCA. Now it has reached the fourth stage. The situation will change only if BCCI intervenes. Otherwise no one can repair HCA," said Rayudu on TV9 News Telugu.

"I played brilliantly for India-A in 2003-04. But in 2004, the selection committee changed and Shivalal Yadav's close friends joined the panel, so I didn't get a chance. It was also wrong to ask why I was not selected. They prevented anyone from talking to me for four years. The day before the match, Shivlal Yadav's younger brother used to come drunk and swear at banda bootuli in front of the house. They tried to hurt me mentally," Rayudu added.