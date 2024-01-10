Ambati Rayudu Playing Politics? Ex-India Star Meets JSP Chief Pawan Kalyan Days After Quitting YSRCP

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has sparked confusion surrounding his political aspirations, raising eyebrows by meeting with Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan shortly after his departure from the YSR Congress.

Rayudu throws a political curveball

Rayudu, who recently joined the YSR Congress and was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, cited his participation in the ILT20 league in Dubai as the reason for parting ways with the YSRCP just a week after his induction into the party.

In a tweet on January 6 and 7 on X (formerly Twitter), Rayudu announced his decision, stating, "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time.

"I, Ambati Rayudu, will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from Jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non-affiliated whilst playing professional sport."

Rayudu Garu joining JSP?

However, reports of Rayudu's meeting with Pawan Kalyan have fuelled fresh speculation that he might be considering joining the JSP, especially after being denied a Guntur MP ticket by Reddy from the YSRCP.

Known for his unpredictability, the 38-year-old cricketer is bringing the same attitude off the cricket field into the realm of politics.

Retirements and U-turns in Rayudu's cricketing career

Rayudu had initially announced his retirement from all cricket in 2019 after being overlooked for the ICC World Cup in England. He later made a comeback to domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League in the same year.

In a twist of events, three years later, Rayudu declared that IPL 2022 would be his last season in the lucrative league. However, he reversed his decision shortly after an intervention from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management.

Rayudu, the second-most successful player in the IPL, has clinched the title five times with Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017) and Chennai Super Kings (2018, 2021).