Retired Hurt: Ex-Cricketer Ambati Rayudu Quits Politics A Week After Joining CM Jagan’s YSRCP |

In a surprising move, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his exit from the YSR Congress Party on Saturday. Rayudu had joined the YSR Congress Party just ten days ago on December 28 in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Deputy CM Narayana Swamy and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy were also present during the welcoming ceremony for Rayudu.

This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time.



Thank You. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 6, 2024

Rayudu Announces Exit

Rayudu today took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) and informed about his decision. He also stated that his further action will be announced in the coming days. "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You," wrote Rayudu in his post.

Rayudu's Welcome By YSR Congress Party Earlier

Ambati Rayudu was welcomed in a closed ceremony at the CM Camp office on December 28. His welcome marked the presence of state's deputy CM Narayana Swamy and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy. The YSR Congress Party posted visuals of Rayudu's welcome in the presence of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy on their social media account on X.

"Famous Indian cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan at the CM Camp office. Deputy CM Narayana Swamy and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy participated in this program," the post by YSRCP read.

Rayudu Had Expresses Plans To Join Politics

Rayudu had revealed his plans to join politics earlier in 2023 when he was touring the rural areas of Guntur.

“I shall soon enter politics in Andhra Pradesh to serve the people. Before that, I have decided to visit different parts of the district to know the people’s pulse and understand their problems," Rayudu had said in June 2023.

"I shall come out with a concrete action plan on how to go about in politics and which platform I would choose,” he added.