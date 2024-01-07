‘Requires Me To Be Politically Non-Affiliated’: Ambati Rayudu Quit YSRCP To Play For MI In ILT20

Ambati Rayudu (L) after joining YSCRP. | (Credits: Twitter)

Retired Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has explained why he had to quit politics, having pulled out of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) 10 days after joining it. However, Rayudu took to X and announced that he will be representing the Mumbai Indians Emirates in the 2024 edition of the International League T20, requiring him to not be affiliated with a political party.

On January 6th, Rayudu issued the below statement on X, sparking speculation among the netizens:

"This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You."

I Ambati Rayudu will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non affiliated whilst playing professional sport. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 7, 2024

The very next day the 38-year-old explained his actions, stating that he has signed up with the Mumbai Indians Emirates, who will play their first match of ILT20 on January 19th.

"I Ambati Rayudu will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non affiliated whilst playing professional sport."

Ambati Rayudu retired from all forms of Indian cricket after the 2023 edition:

Rayudu, who started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians, moved to the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2018 edition. The right-hander played an integral role in their victory that season, mustering 602 runs in 16 matches at 43 while opening the innings with Shane Watson.

He signed off after the Super Kings clinched a record 5th IPL title by beating the Gujarat Titans in the 2023 final.