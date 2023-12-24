'Always Prioritized International Cricket': Mitchell Starc Doesn't Regret Missing IPL For 8 Years

Senior Australian seamer Mitchell Starc has admitted that he had in the past turned down multiple lucrative offers from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to prioritize his international career, which has "helped" him in improving his game.

Starc has been roped in by two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders for a record Rs 24.75 crore during the auction last week, and it would be his first stint in the tournament since 2015. The 33-year-old became the most expensive buy in the history of IPL Auction, shattering his Australian teammate Pat Cummins's 20.50 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, Starc said that the break during the IPL allowed him to recharge himself and stay fit for the international assignments.

"Juggling one cricket schedule is hard enough, let alone when there's two in a relationship. So, I've always spent that time away from cricket with Alyssa or time with family and recharging my body for being as fit and as ready as I can for Australian cricket," he was quoted as saying by AAP.

Mitchell Starc is set to make a comeback in the cash-rich T20 League after a gap of 8 years. The Australian pacer last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2015, wherein he scalped 20 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an economy rate of 6.76 in 13 matches.

'I don't regret any of it' - Mitchell Starc on prioritizing International Cricket over IPL

Mitchell Starc doesn't regret over opting international cricket over lucrative contracts in IPL. He stated that turning down fortunes of playing IPL has helped him in prolonging his career in Test Cricket.

"I don't regret any of it. I think it's certainly helped my Test cricket. The money is always nice and certainly was this year, but I've always prioritised international cricket, and I think that's helped my game." Australian pacer said.

Starc has played 27 matches and scalped 34 wickets in IPL.