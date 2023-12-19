 ‘It Was A Shock’: Mitchell Starc Thrilled To Join KKR After Record-Breaking ₹24.75 Crore Payday In IPL 2024 Auction
Mitchell Starc became the second player to be fetched for over INR 20 crore following his Australian teammate and skipper Mitchell Starc was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping INR 20.50 at the IPL 2024 Auction.

Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Mitchell Starc fetched for 24.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders | Credits: Twitter

Australian star pacer and Kolkata Knight Riders' latest addition to the squad, Mitchell Starc has expressed his thrill and excitement to join the franchise for IPL 2024.

Starc grabbed headlines after he became the most expensive buy in the history of IPL Auction after Kolkata-based franchise fetched him for whopping INR 24.75 crore. The 33-year-old triggered an insane bidding wars among Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 Auction.

In a video released by Kolkata Knight Riders, Pat Cummins is looking forward to joining the team and experience the atmosphere at Eden Gardens Stadium.

"Hey KKR Fans. I'm thrilling to be joining this year's IPL and can't wait to get to Eden Gardens to experience the home fans, the home crowd and the atmosphere. Looking forward to seeing then. Ami KKR"

It was a shock to be honest - Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc couldn't fathom that he has been fetched for huge price at the IPL 2024 Auction. He also expressed his excitement to play with talented players at KKR.

"It was a shock to be honest. I was getting updates from my wife in India. Really excited and thrilled to be joining KKR.” Australian pacer said.

"Number of guys I have played cricket against and now I have the chance of playing alongside them. Really excited list to be a part of.” he added.

Starc played his last IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Since then, he has never featured in the cash-rich T20 league in the world. He decided to opt out of the IPL season to prolong his international career.

Mitchell Starc wants to bring his skillset into team in order to translate into successful season with KKR in IPL 2024.

"It’s humbling to know that I am still wanted or needed. Hopefully, what I bring in as my skillset will translate into a successful season for KKR. Nothing I could’ve dreamt of there. I was not sure where I was going to end up." Starc said.

"The phone’s have had a few messages come through, no doubt we’ll get in touch and look forward to the end of March, getting the purple shirt on.There is pressure that comes with the territory. Hopefully my past experience can hold me in good stead." he added.

