From Mitchell Starc To Harshal Patel: Most Expensive Bowlers In IPL 2024 Auction

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 22, 2023
Mitchell will make his comeback to IPL after 8 years and will earn a big paycheck of INR 24.75 from Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024
After withdrawing from last IPL season, Pat Cummins will feature for Sunrisers Hyderabad and earn INR 20.50 crore in IPL 2024
Harshal Patel will be highest paid Indian players in IPL 2024 as he will receive paycheck INR 11.75 crore from Punjab Kings
West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph will receive a huge paycheck of INR 11.50 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024 Auction
Spencer Johnson was the third most expensive buy among Australian cricketers at IPL 2024 auction and will earn 10 crore from Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024
Shivam Mavi will be paid INR 6.8 crore by Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024
Umesh Yadav found a buyer in Gujarat Titans and will receive paycheck of INR 5.8 crore in IPL 2024
South African bowling sensation Gerald Coetzee will make his IPL debut next year and will earn INR 5 crore from Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024
Yash Dayal will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024 and will earn INR 5 crore
