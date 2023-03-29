Alex Ferguson & Arsene Wenger become first two managers inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, becoming the first two managers to be included in the prestigious footballers-only list.

Alex Ferguson is the most successful manager in the league's history with 13 titles at Manchester United while Wenger clinched three with Arsenal.

Their stories rivalry remains unmatched in the Premier League till date.

Ferguson turned around the fortunes of Manchester United after joining the club in 1986. His team established themselves as the dominant force in English football during the Scot's 26-year reign.

Widely considered to be the greatest of all time, Ferguson remains the most successful manager in professional football with 18 titles, including five FA Cup trophies.

The 81-year-old was knighted in 1999

"It's an honour when you receive recognition like this. However, it's not just about me as a person.

"It's about the job at Manchester United and the bond we had over many years, so I'm also proud for the club, the staff and my players.

"My job was to send the fans home happy. United's history and my own expectations were the things that drove me," Ferguson said on his Hall of Fame honour.

Wenger's legacy at Arsenal

Wenger on the other hand, was in charge at Arsenal for 22 years and was one of the Premier League's first foreign managers when he joined the Gunners in 1996.

The Frenchman won the league in his first year itself.

"I'd like to be known as someone who loved Arsenal, who respected the values of the club and left it in a position where it can grow and become even bigger," Wenger said.

"To share this with Sir Alex is a great honour for me. It's like two boxers, you fight like mad and go the distance together. At the end of the day, you have respect and it will be a great opportunity to meet with him, share a good bottle of wine and memories of our old battles."