Sir Alex Ferguson pins hopes on new manager Erik ten Hag: 'Manchester United needs someone to get it in control'

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has made his first public comments about Erik ten Hag since he was appointed as the club's new manager.

On Wednesday, Sir Alex said: "Well, I hope he does well because the club needs someone to get in control. I hope he does well, yeah."

Ten Hag, completing his fourth full season as Ajax boss, will succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and become United's fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex's retirement in 2013.

The club have endured a largely dismal last decade, in which David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer have all fallen to the sword.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 12:46 PM IST