Ajinkya Rahane opens up on India comeback efforts: 'I will never give up'

Ajinkya Rahane in action. | Photo: Twitter

Out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to make a comeback into the national Test team.

The former India Test vice-captain recently slammed a double hundred for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy to strengthen his chances of a return to the team for early next year's home Tests vs Australia.

And he is still hungry as ever to play red-ball cricket for Team India.

“One thing is for sure, I will never give up. For me, the dream is to still play for India,” Rahane was quoted as saying after the second day’s play between Mumbai and Hyderabad at BKC.

“I don’t want to prove anything to anyone. I think my competition is with myself. If I stick to that, things will fall into place. I don’t want to run after anything, just want to back my game,” he stated.

Captain Rahane led from the front on Wednesday and top-scored for Mumbai with 204 runs off 261 balls including 26 fours and three sixes.

His knock overshadowed the hundreds from teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal (162), Sarfaraz Khan (126 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (90), who also made crucial contributions.

'No point in being disappointed'

Rahane hasn't played for India since being dropped from the Test squad in South Africa in January this year. But the 34-year-old is not going to be bogged down by the setbacks.

“There is no point in being disappointed as things are not in my control. For me, my attitude matters the most. Because of my attitude and my work ethic, I have managed to reach this stage of my life and now I don’t want to change anything,” Rahane added.