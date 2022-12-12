Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma likely to lose central contracts: Report

The BCCI is likely to remove out-of-favour Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma from its annual central contracts while Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav may get promotion when the list for the 2022-23 season is finalised during the Board's Apex Council meeting on December 21.

Hardik Pandya, who is being seen as future T20 captain, is likely to get a promotion to Group B from C.

The meeting, which has 12 items on the agenda, will be held via video conference.

A review of Indian team's performance in the T20 World Cup and Bangladesh One-Dayers is not part of the agenda but if chairperson deems necessary, non-listed items can be considered for discussion.

In a novel gesture, the Apex Council will also ratify a one-time payment for V Jaydevan, whose rain-rule formula is being used in domestic white-ball games for more than a decade now.

At the international level, ICC uses Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method (DLS) while VJD is used for Mushtaq Ali T20, Vijay Hazare Trophy and erstwhile Deodhar Trophy and Challenger Trophy.

Changes in Central Contract

One of the major items on the agenda is "Retainership Contract" of senior men and women cricketers.

It is understood that former vice-captain Rahane and speedster Ishant, who are out of India contention, will be axed from the fresh list. Wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha will also be axed from the list as he was specifically told at the start of the year that he won't be selected for India again.

An A+ contracts offers Rs 7 crore, Group A Rs 5 crore, Group B Rs 3 crore and Group C offers Rs 1crore to the cricketers.

There are multiple metrics used by the BCCI in consultation with national selectors to determine the gradation system.

A+ and A are two categories where the players are either all-format regulars or at least certainty in Tests along with one of the two white-ball formats. To be in Group B, a cricketer has to play at least two formats while group C is primarily for single-format players.

Also, one needs to play a specific number of international games (per format) to for inclusion in the list. The promotion however is performance-based and ICC ranking is also taken into considering.

"Surya was in Group C but his performance in the last one year warrants a promotion to Group B at least, if not A. He is currently world No. 1 in T20I ICC rankings and is a serious contender in ODI team also," a senior official, who is privy to the developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Gill, who is now a two-format regular (Tests and ODIs) can expect a promotion from Group C to B.

Someone like Ishan Kishan, who has played considerable number of international games across two formats in 2022, is likely to enter the list.

Pandya, who has now led the national team in two T20I away series, might be included in group B after a string of consistent shows. He was demoted to Group C last year after missing a major part of last season due to a back injury.

Other items on Agenda

The BCCI will also discuss the status of two of its premier jersey sponsors -- edu-tech giant BYJUs and kit sponsors MPL.

An Infrastructure sub-committee will also be formed and upgradation of five venues will also be discussed.

Appointment of consultancy firm Grant Thornton is also on the agenda list.

The venues for India's home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand (ODIs and T20Is) and Australia (Tests and ODIs) have already been announced and it will be ratified by the Council along with new Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by former Test cricketer Ashok Malhotra.