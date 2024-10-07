AFC Kicks Out Mohun Bagan Super Giant From Champions League Two For Refusing To Play Match Against Tractor SC In Iran

Image: X

Indian football club Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) received a major blow after being booted out of AFC Champions League Two by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for not travelling to Iran. MBSG were scheduled to play their Group A match against Tractor SC on 2nd October, however, the club decided against sending players due to security reasons after Iran launched a missile attack at Israel.

The Asian Football Confederation in its statement on Monday said that Mohun Bagan were “considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two” as they did not travel to Tabriz in Iran for the Champions League Two match

The statement read, “In accordance with Article 5.2 of the AFC Champions League Two™ 2024/25 Competition Regulations (the “Competition Regulations”), the Asian Football Confederation (the “AFC”) confirms that India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two™ competition after the club failed to report to Tabriz, Islamic Republic of Iran, for their AFC Champions League Two™ Group A fixture against Tractor FC on October 2, 2024,”

The AFC further added that any matches played by Bagan are “cancelled and considered null and void”.

“Consequently, all matches played by Mohun Bagan Super Giant are cancelled and considered null and void in accordance with Article 5.6 of the Competition Regulations. For the avoidance of doubt, no points and goals in the club’s matches shall be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in Group A pursuant to Article 8.3 of the Competition Regulations.”

Mohun Bagan had EARLIER sent multiple letters to the AFC explaining the reason behind not travelling. They said, “We have sent multiple letters to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the All India Football Federation. Just yesterday (September 30), we informed the AFC that our players require adequate security, and they have expressed their unwillingness to travel to Iran. Given the current situation, we have requested alternatives, such as moving the match to a different location.”