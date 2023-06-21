'Absolutely Devastated That We’ve Lost': Ben Stokes After Australia Stun England In Ashes 1st Test

England captain Ben Stokes was absolutely gutted with his team's shocking defeat in the first Test of the Ashes 2023 against Australia on Tuesday but refused to tone down on their famous Bazball strategy in the remaining four matches of the series.

The Aussies snatched victory from the jaws of defeat after heroic batting performances from Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja on the final day of the Edgbaston Test.

Chasing 281 for victory, Australia crossed the finish line with 2 wickets to spare and the skipper Cummins unbeaten on 44 off 73 balls after Khawaja's marathon 197-ball 65-run knock in the final innings.

England played bold, brave and brilliant cricket but still ended up on the losing side despite scoring 393/8d and 273 in both innings.

Their 'Bazball' strategy worked for the majority of the Test but were undone on Day 5 by the gritty and determined knocks from Cummins and Khawaja.

'Lads are in pieces'

"We’re absolutely devastated that we’ve lost, the lads are up there in pieces. But if that game’s not attracting people to our sport then I’m not sure what will," Stokes, who took the wicket of Khawaja, said after the match.

"Very proud to take it to the end of day five like that, to have all the emotions, it was so up and down. It's another game we'll never forget we've been a part of.

"That's what we want to do, be part of great moments, and get people on the edge of their seats," Stokes added.

Cummins & Khawaja star for Australia

Cummins hit two sixes and four fours, and shared a match-winning ninth-wicket partnership of 55 with Nathan Lyon (16 not out) in the last hour of the final day.

Chasing 281 to win, Cummins hit the winning boundary against Ollie Robinson — which Harry Brook failed to stop at the rope — and Australia finished on 282-8 to disappoint a raucous crowd that sensed another memorable victory at the Birmingham ground after a two-run win in the second Ashes test in 2005.

England must win the five-match series to retake the Ashes from Australia.