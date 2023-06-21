ENG vs AUS 1st Ashes Test: Pat Cummins's Heroics Stun England As Australia Win Edgbaston Thriller By 2 Wickets

Pat Cummins is known for his bowling but it was his batting which came to Australia's rescue as they registered a famous win at Edgbaston against England in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match Ashes series on Tuesday.

Needing 174 to win from 67 overs on a rain-curtailed final day in Birmingham, Australia resumed the chase at 106 for 3 with Usman Khawaja and nightwatchman Scott Boland on strike.

Stuart Broad didn't take long to remove the nightwatchman but not before Boland made 20 off 40 balls with Australia at 121 for 4.

England bowlers kept up the pressure on Australia

The free-flowing Travis Head couldn't contribute much to the total after that and fell for 16 to Mooed Ali, who struggled to bowl in the final innings due to an injury to his bowling finger.

Cameron Green then steadied the ship along with Khawaja, who followed up his first innings 141 with 65 runs to top-score for the Aussies once again in this Test.

The duo added 49 for the sixth wicket before Robinson castled Green on 28.

Khawaja's departure ended all hopes

Australia then suffered the biggest blow of the chase when England skipper Ben Stokes castled Khawaja to get his only wicket in the innings.

Alex Carey couldn't last long and followed Khawaja back to the pavilion soon after with Australia tottering at 227 for 8, still needing 54 runs behind with just 2 wickets in hand.

Cummins & Lyon's match-winning stand

That is when Cummins and Lyon teamed up to forge a match-winning partnership worth 55 runs and take Australia over the line with just a few overs remaining in the game.

Cummins and Lyon mixed caution with aggression to keep English bowlers at bay while they chipped away at the total from both ends. Cummins took most of the strike while Lyon concentrated on rotating the singles and giving the skipper the majority of the remaining deliveries to face.

Cometh the hour cometh Cummins

The right-handed Cummins finished the game with a four, thanks to Harry Brook's misfield at the third man fence, to hand Australia a famous win at Edgbaston.

Khawaja was chosen as the player of the match for his 141 and 65 runs in both innings. He described how nervous he was while watching the final stages of the game after he got out.

"Definitely one of my favourite Test matches. I couldn't watch it with the guys. Was too much nervous energy there. Was watching in the change room on the delayed feed.

"Personally for me, even now, I've never felt like this. The ebb and flow of the whole game. It was no one's Test match until it was won," Khawaja said at the post-match presentation.