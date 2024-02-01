 'Aapko Akele Mein Jawaab De Dunga': Babar Azam's Hilarious Response To Muhammad Rizwan During Q&A Session Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Aapko Akele Mein Jawaab De Dunga': Babar Azam's Hilarious Response To Muhammad Rizwan During Q&A Session Goes Viral

'Aapko Akele Mein Jawaab De Dunga': Babar Azam's Hilarious Response To Muhammad Rizwan During Q&A Session Goes Viral

Babar Azam gave a hilarious response to Muhammad Rizwan during the Q&A session as the audio went viral.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam (l) and Mohammad Rizwan have formed a good partnership for Pakistan. | Photo: Twitter

With former Pakistan captain and star batter Babar Azam holding a question and answer session on live space on X, several fans posted numerous questions regarding on-field and off-field matters. Amid the fans, Babar's teammate Muhammad Rizwan also had a question and the audio of the same went viral on social media.

Rizwan appeared in the live space and hilariously asked Babar when does he plan to tie the knot. In response, the right-handed batter said he knew the keeper-batter was going to ask that and vowed to answer him in private. Rizwan also revealed that his wife is a lot more curious than Babar to know about his wedding plans.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG: 'I Didn't Believe It In The Beginning' - Sarfaraz Khan On Receiving Maiden India Call-Up...

IND vs ENG: 'I Didn't Believe It In The Beginning' - Sarfaraz Khan On Receiving Maiden India Call-Up...

'Aapko Akele Mein Jawaab De Dunga': Babar Azam's Hilarious Response To Muhammad Rizwan During Q&A...

'Aapko Akele Mein Jawaab De Dunga': Babar Azam's Hilarious Response To Muhammad Rizwan During Q&A...

IND vs ENG: 'England Have Moved From Heavy Second Favourites', Michael Atherton Predicts Series...

IND vs ENG: 'England Have Moved From Heavy Second Favourites', Michael Atherton Predicts Series...

Thailand Masters: Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Progress To QFs, Mithun Manjunath Beats Kidambi...

Thailand Masters: Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Progress To QFs, Mithun Manjunath Beats Kidambi...

‘Airport Kaise Jana Hai?’: Sachin Surprises Fan Wearing ‘Miss You Tendulkar’ MI Jersey On...

‘Airport Kaise Jana Hai?’: Sachin Surprises Fan Wearing ‘Miss You Tendulkar’ MI Jersey On...