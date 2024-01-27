BPL 2024: Babar Azam Fumes At Durdanto Dhaka Wicketkeeper As Ex-Pakistan Captain Spotted Arguing; Watch

Babar Azam grew furious. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan and Rangpur Riders' star batter Babar Azam showcased a different avatar of himself during the ongoing 2024 Bangladesh Premier League. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the right-handed batter could be seen fuming at Durdanto Dhaka wicket keeper Irfan Sukkur in the fixture played on January 27th (Saturday).

The incident occurred during the 13th over of the innings when the players were taking drinks break. The former Pakistan captain could be seen having an animated chat with the opposition keeper-batter for an unknown reason. The umpire had to intervene and Babar was seen pointing towards Sukkur.

i bloody love this version of Babar Azam!! 😭



you have to do something really stupid to piss off a guy who's literally the coolest man in the world.. he was so furious!! 😮‍💨#BabarAzam𓃵 #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/LUsvBMdDml — 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐫 (@Babaresque) January 27, 2024

Babar Azam top-scores as Rangpur Riders win convincingly:

Nevertheless, the Lahore-born batter brought his A-game during the fixture, hitting 62 off 46 deliveries, laced with 5 fours and a maximum while opening the innings However, Azmatullah Omarzai's cameo of 15-ball 32 was equally decisive in getting the Riders to a total of 183 in 20 overs.

In reply, Alex Ross was the standout batter for Durdanto, striking 51 off 35 deliveries, consisting of 7 boundaries and a maximum. Babar is currently the 6th highest run-getter in the tournament with 120 runs in 3 games, averaging 60.

The former Pakistan skipper was their best batter during the Men in Green's 4-1 T20I series loss in New Zealand, hitting half-centuries in the first 3 games. Babar stepped down as captain across formats after the 2023 World Cup as Pakistan were eliminated from the group stage.