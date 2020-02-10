89 kilos vs 63 kilos: Sania Mirza shares photo of incredible transformation

Former World No. 1 Sania Mirza had a spectacular return to tennis after a maternity leave of more than two years by winning the Hobart International on her comeback. She has been an inspiration for many people due to her on-field and off-field endeavours. Mirza took to her Instagram account to share her inspiring weight-loss journey after giving birth to her baby boy.

She shared a before and after photo of her on Instagram and wrote, “89 kilos vs 63 we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby .. feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again .. Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you, you can’t cause God knows how many of those we have around us. If I can then anyone can #believe #mummahustles”.