India's Fed Cup matches shifted out of China; Sania Mirza doubtful

Kolkata: The International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Sunday shifted the Fed Cup games from virus-hit China to Kazakhastan.

"The ITF has said matches have been shifted to Kazakhstan," All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee told IANS.

The AITA had had written to the ITF requesting it to shift or postpone the meet originally scheduled to be held in Dongguan from February 4 keeping in mind the medical emergency in China which is hit by coronavirus virus.

The coronavirus outbreak has claimed 56 lives so far, a media report said. A statement posted on the website of US Embassy in China on Sunday confirmed the plan to evacuate diplomats and US citizens in Wuhan.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will, in all likelihood, travel to Kazakhstan without Sania Mirza who retired mid-way into her women's doubles first round at the Australian Open due to a calf injury.

"We have written to her. Let's see," Chatterjee said.

This Fed Cup is Sania's ticket to the Tokyo Olympics and a no show might complicate matters.

However, the ITF might consider she was on maternity break for two years and only returned to play the Hobart International with partner Nadiia Kichenok which she won.

Sania had returned to the Indian Fed Cup team after four years.