Tennis star Sania Mirza named in Fed Cup squad

New Delhi: Tennis star Sania Mirza was on Tuesday named in the Indian five-member Fed Cup squad, as she plots her return to the game after a break.

Sania last played Fed Cup in 2016 and has been out of action since October 2017 as she took a two-year break to start a family.

Riya Bhatia (379), Rutuja Bhosale (466) and Karman Kaur Thandi (568) also figure in the squad which features country's top singles player Ankita Raina.

Ranked 180 in the WTA singles chart, Ankita is way above her compatriots. Former Davis Cupper Vishal Uppal will be the captain of the side while former Fed Cupper Ankita Bhambri has been named the coach of the side, which will have Sowjanya Bavisetti as the reserve player.

Sania is making a comeback at Hobart International with Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok, the current world number 38.

Before her sabbatical, Sania won six doubles Grand Slam titles -- including three mixed -- achieved the number one rank, won medals at multi-disciplinary events apart from laying hands on a year-end WTA Finale title with Swiss great Martina Hingis.