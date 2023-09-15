4 Real Madrid Youth Players Held After S*x Video Featuring Minor Girl Circulated On WhatsApp

Representative Image

In a shocking incident, four Real Madrid youth players were arrested for allegedly sharing a video with sexual content featuring a minor girl, the Spanish Police was quoted saying by media reports.

Mobile phones seized

The mobile phones of the players were seized by police. The police checked the mobile phones to ensure that no more vidoes of the minor girl could be circulated and also to check the search history of the players accused of circulating the video. The players were also questioned in connection with the matter. They were later released, said reports.

The investigation by police started after the mother of the 16-year-old girl in the video filed a complaint in the Canary Islands, according to reports.

Arrested and released

The police arrested the four players from the club's training building on Thursday (September 14).

The club said it had taken note of the incident and that it was conducting its own probe into the matter to ascertain the facts and details of the case. Media reports said that the club had ensured that appropriate measures would be taken after understanding the learning about the details of the case.

Three players of C team and one player from B team

Three players belonged to C team of Real Madrid and the fourth player who was arrested and questioned by police along with the three players was from B team of the club.

Girl said she was unaware about any recording taking place

An official was quoted by British media saying that the players were detained on the suspicion of circulating a video that had sexual content featuring a minor girl. The girl told police that any act that happened was consensual, however, she clarified that she was not informed or aware about any incident recorded on the video. The vidoes were shared via messaging app WhatsApp, according to reports.

