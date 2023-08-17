22-Year-Old Japanese Racer Haruki Noguchi Dies After Fatal Crash At Indonesian Circuit

A tragic incident took place at the Asia Road Racing Championship last week when a Japanese rider named Haruki Noguchi crashed his bike and later succumbed to his injuries in Indonesia on Thursday.

The accident took place on August 13 when 22-year-old Noguchi crashed his superbike on lap four of the 1000cc race at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in West Nusa Tenggara province.

The race was immediately red-flagged and eventually cancelled by the organisers after the crash.

Noguchi was rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to another hospital in Mataram where he died on Wednesday, despite three days of treatment.

"It is with great sadness that we report the demise of Haruki Noguchi after three days of intensive treatment at the Public Hospital of Nusa Tenggara Barat," the International Motorcycling Federation Asia said in a statement.

"We conveyed our deepest condolences for the passing of Haruki Noguchi... we pray that the family he left behind will be granted strength and resilience during this grieving period," the Mandalika Grand Prix Association wrote on its Instagram account on Thursday.

Noguchi had finished on the podium at this year's Suzuki 8 hours race.