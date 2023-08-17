 22-Year-Old Japanese Racer Haruki Noguchi Dies After Fatal Crash At Indonesian Circuit
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports22-Year-Old Japanese Racer Haruki Noguchi Dies After Fatal Crash At Indonesian Circuit

22-Year-Old Japanese Racer Haruki Noguchi Dies After Fatal Crash At Indonesian Circuit

The accident took place on August 13 when 22-year-old Haruki Noguchi crashed his superbike on lap four of the 1000cc race in Indonesia on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
article-image

A tragic incident took place at the Asia Road Racing Championship last week when a Japanese rider named Haruki Noguchi crashed his bike and later succumbed to his injuries in Indonesia on Thursday.

The accident took place on August 13 when 22-year-old Noguchi crashed his superbike on lap four of the 1000cc race at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in West Nusa Tenggara province.

The race was immediately red-flagged and eventually cancelled by the organisers after the crash.

Read Also
Chennai: 13-Year-Old Racing Prodigy Shreyas Hareesh Dies After Fatal Crash At National Motorcycle...
article-image

Noguchi was rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to another hospital in Mataram where he died on Wednesday, despite three days of treatment.

"It is with great sadness that we report the demise of Haruki Noguchi after three days of intensive treatment at the Public Hospital of Nusa Tenggara Barat," the International Motorcycling Federation Asia said in a statement.

"We conveyed our deepest condolences for the passing of Haruki Noguchi... we pray that the family he left behind will be granted strength and resilience during this grieving period," the Mandalika Grand Prix Association wrote on its Instagram account on Thursday.

Noguchi had finished on the podium at this year's Suzuki 8 hours race.

Read Also
Who Was Shreyas Hareesh? Teen Prodigy Who Died In A Crash At Chennai Racing Circuit
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC World Cup 2023: 'I Would Play 4 Pacers In India's Starting XI', Says Ex-Coach Ravi Shastri

ICC World Cup 2023: 'I Would Play 4 Pacers In India's Starting XI', Says Ex-Coach Ravi Shastri

Adille Sumariwalla Becomes First Indian To Be Elected Vice President Of World Athletics

Adille Sumariwalla Becomes First Indian To Be Elected Vice President Of World Athletics

IRE vs IND T20I Series Preview: India's Emerging Talent Takes Centre Stage, But Jasprit Bumrah...

IRE vs IND T20I Series Preview: India's Emerging Talent Takes Centre Stage, But Jasprit Bumrah...

'I Got Emotional': Rinku Singh On Maiden India Selection And Business Class Experience (WATCH)

'I Got Emotional': Rinku Singh On Maiden India Selection And Business Class Experience (WATCH)

'Stop Circulating False News': Pakistan Batter Iftikhar Ahmad Calls Out Fake Tweet Mocking Team...

'Stop Circulating False News': Pakistan Batter Iftikhar Ahmad Calls Out Fake Tweet Mocking Team...