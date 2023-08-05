Who Was Shreyas Hareesh? Teen Prodigy Who Died In A Crash At Chennai Racing Circuit

A tragic incident took place at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai on Saturday as a 13-year-old racer succumbed to his injuries while racing in the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

The incident occurred soon after the start of the rookie race for which he had qualified for pole position this morning. Exiting Turn-1, Shreyas fell following a crash and suffered grievous head injury.

The race was red-flagged immediately and he was rushed to a nearby hospital in a trauma care ambulance stationed at the track but he was declared brought dead.

Who was Shreyas Hareesh?

Born on July 26, 2010, Shreyas, a student of Kensri School in Bengaluru, was being hailed as a rising star, as he had won several races at the National level, including four in a row, competing in the Rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship this season.

In May this year, Shreyas, having won the MiniGP India title, participated in the MiniGP races in Spain, finishing both races in fifth and fourth positions.

He was scheduled to compete in the MSBK Championship 2023 at Sepang Circuit, Malaysia, in August, representing team CRA Motorsports in the 250cc category (Group B).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)