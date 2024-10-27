 13,000 Kms, 6 Months & 20 Days: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chinese Fan Travels On Bicycle To Meet Al Nassr Star
Gong had the idea of cycling to see Ronaldo after he cancelled his China trip in February.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Cristiano Ronaldo is a global icon who has showcased his greatness both on and off the pitch. There is no doubting about his fanbase worldwide and one dedicated fan from China travelled almost 13,000 kilometers to meet his idol. A 24-year-old guy by the name of Gong, cycled for seven months from China to Saudi Arabia just to meet him. He started his journey on March 18 and finally met Ronaldo on October 20 outside the Al Nassr Football Club.

As per reports, Gong first traveled north to Beijing, then west into Kazakhstan. On his way to Riyadh he crossed six countries, including Georgia, Iran and Qatar. He dealt with language barriers, different food prices, and the exhaustion of long-distance biking.

Gong's journey to meet Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh

Covering 13,000 kilometers, Gong carried two power banks, a tent, cooking supplies, clothes, and other essentials. He often ate bread in countries where food was expensive and used translation apps to communicate. In August, he got sick in Armenia but received free treatment at a hospital. Gong had the idea of cycling to see his star after Ronaldo cancelled his China trip due to an injury in February.

Reports further said that after arriving in Riyadh on October 10, Gong had to wait a few days to meet Ronaldo. The Al Nassr staff were friendly and arranged a quick fan meeting. Before meeting Ronaldo, Gong watched him play live for the first time after another fan gave him tickets.

In the end he was able to meet his idol with Ronaldo shaking his hand, hugging him, and signing an Al Nassr No. 7 jersey. He also signed a banner for Gong and his friends, writing, “What I dream of is true love and freedom.” After this amazing experience, Gong plans to travel to Portugal, Ronaldo’s home country.

