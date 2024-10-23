Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Again: Al-Nassr Star's Investment Into Health & Fitness Firm Bioniq Rockets Brand Value To ₹690 Crore

Cristiano Ronaldo |

Cristiano Ronaldo is known in the world of sports and beyond as a hard-working, meticulous striker with an eye for precision. The Portugal and Al-Nassar player's freekicks are something many of his admirers are invested in, as they more often than not culminate in the glory of a goal.

Ronaldo, apart from being meticulous on the field, also appears to be a keen investor. As per a recent development, the star, who recently crossed a billion followers across all social media platforms, recently invested his copious resources into a UK-based wellness and fitness firm.

Ronaldo's recent tranche of investment took the overall valuation of the company to a whopping USD 82 million or Rs 690 crore.

This, in many ways, is in line with his own brand image of the athlete who is known for his extensive fitness regime that has kept the star going at the age of 39, which in the world of football is the time when you start looking for a job as a team manager.

In a statement issued on social media platform LinkedIn, Bionq confirmed this. In the statement, the company said, "Cristiano Ronaldo Invests in Bioniq Bringing Its Total Valuation to USD 82 Million.

We are thrilled to announce that global football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has made a significant investment in our company. As a Bioniq member since 2022 and a regular user of our personalized supplements for nearly three years, Ronaldo’s stake in the company not only underscores his commitment to optimizing health and performance, both on and off the field, but continues to signal vitamins, minerals, and supplements as a key emerging category for high performance athletes and consumers alike. Ronaldo will also participate in future brand and product innovation.

"Backing Bioniq goes beyond just an investment opportunity for me—it's about aligning with a shared vision for health, performance, and longevity,” said Ronaldo. “I have been using their products myself for almost three years. With their personalized health approach, I believe Bioniq has the potential to transform how we care for our bodies and help people reach and maintain their peak performance for longer.”

The statement further read Ronaldo’s investment marks a pivotal moment for Bioniq as we accelerate our global expansion with particular focus on the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East—driving innovation in the booming wellness market, with the U.S. now contributing over 60% of total global sales. His strategic involvement in product development, shaped by his unique performance needs and firsthand experience throughout various stages of his career, brings invaluable insight to Bioniq.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the perfect partner and shareholder. As the ultimate embodiment of performance and longevity, Cristiano fully aligns with the values and mission of Bioniq,” said Vadim Fedotov, Co-Founder and CEO of Bioniq. “We are thrilled that the world’s leading athlete and advocate of a healthy lifestyle has made Bioniq part of his journey since 2022. His personal experience with our products reinforces his belief in what we’re building. Cristiano’s decision to invest highlights his confidence in our team's vision and his commitment to helping us build the leading company in personalized health.”

Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr and the Portuguese National team. Previously, the centre-forward has played for major clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus. | AFP

“The personalized health and nutrition market is expansive, and Bioniq is leading the way with its innovative approach to personalization,” said David Kuczek, General Partner at HV Capital. “Cristiano using Bioniq to enhance his performance shows that our product delivers real results. If it works for an elite athlete of his caliber, it’s clear that it can benefit ambitious consumers, helping them reach their own health and performance goals.”

“Bioniq is transforming personalized health through advanced AI technology. Cristiano’s partnership emphasizes the global potential of this approach and supports our vision to lead innovation in the wellness industry,” said Shravin Bharti Mittal Founder of Unbound.

