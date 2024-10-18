 Khaled Mashal Net Worth: A Look At Hamas Leader's Wealth, Who Is Rumoured To Take The Reign After Yahya Sinwar's Assassination
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKhaled Mashal Net Worth: A Look At Hamas Leader's Wealth, Who Is Rumoured To Take The Reign After Yahya Sinwar's Assassination

Khaled Mashal Net Worth: A Look At Hamas Leader's Wealth, Who Is Rumoured To Take The Reign After Yahya Sinwar's Assassination

Khaled Mashal was born in one of the contentious territories that occupied the West Bank in 1956. He started out by joining the pan-Arab militant and political organisation, Muslim Brotherhood, at the young age of 15.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
article-image

The war in the Middle East, propelled by aggression from Israel against Hamas in Gaza and then Hezbollah in Lebanon, has aggravated the dire situation, adding fuel to the fire. In a major development concerning the ongoing, the Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a targeted operation.

Who Is Khaled Mashal?

This comes barely months after Sinwar was brought into the leadership role, after the assassination of former head Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in July.

Some names are making the round for the next leader of the militant group. One of the names that has emerged in the mix is Khaled Mashal. Mashal, an experienced campaigner, is said to be in line to fill the vacuum of the fledgeling group.

FPJ Shorts
Khaled Mashal Net Worth: A Look At Hamas Leader's Wealth, Who Is Rumoured To Take The Reign After Yahya Sinwar's Assassination
Khaled Mashal Net Worth: A Look At Hamas Leader's Wealth, Who Is Rumoured To Take The Reign After Yahya Sinwar's Assassination
Chennai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert In The City; Check Out Temperature, AQI & More
Chennai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert In The City; Check Out Temperature, AQI & More
Ananya Panday Teams Up With Akshay Kumar & R. Madhavan For C Sankaran Nair Biopic: 'Ek Ankahi Kahaani, Ek Ansuna Sach'
Ananya Panday Teams Up With Akshay Kumar & R. Madhavan For C Sankaran Nair Biopic: 'Ek Ankahi Kahaani, Ek Ansuna Sach'
Mumbai: BEST Technician Dies After Tyre Explodes During Refilling In Worli Depot
Mumbai: BEST Technician Dies After Tyre Explodes During Refilling In Worli Depot

Khaled Mashal was born in one of the contentious territories that occupied the West Bank in 1956. He started out by joining the pan-Arab militant and political organisation, Muslim Brotherhood, at the young age of 15.

The Times Of Israel

Khaled Mashal Net Worth

Mashal, unlike Sinwar, is said to be more like Ismail Haniyeh in that he was seen internationally and has greater visibility. He is also said to have accrued tangible amount of wealth and influence as well. We take a look at Mashal's reported wealth and apparent luxury. Mashal, along with other leaders, is said to have a net worth of over USD 11 billion.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Networth: A Look Into Slain Mumbai Politician's Wealth And More
article-image

A Life of Luxury

According to a report by right-wing American publication The New York Post, Mashal has lived in luxury, accruing resources and spending time around the globe.

Given his involvement in negotiations held in Doha, Mashal is said to have spent a significant amount of time in opulent facilities in the Qatari capital.

Given his involvement in negotiations held in Doha, Mashal is said to have spent a significant amount of time in opulent facilities in the Qatari capital. |

Read Also
Liam Payne Networth: A Look Into Late One Direction Star's Wealth, Car Collections And More
article-image

Mashal, along with the late Haniyeh, lived in luxury hotels in the Gulf Countries. Given his involvement in negotiations held in Doha, Mashal is said to have spent a significant amount of time in opulent facilities in the Qatari capital.

He is also reported to have spent most of his life outside of the conflict-ridden Palestinian territory.

Mashal lifestyle is in contradiction to the way life transpires in either of the Palestinian territories, may it be Gaza Strip or the West Bank.

The New York Post

Read Also
Sheikh Hasina Networth: A Look Into The Former Bangladesh PM's Wealth And Grandeur
article-image

The New York Post

According to NYP, Mashal is said to be an ardent table tennis fan. And he would also frequently dine at elite eateries in the finest cities in the Middle East.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Khaled Mashal Net Worth: A Look At Hamas Leader's Wealth, Who Is Rumoured To Take The Reign After...

Khaled Mashal Net Worth: A Look At Hamas Leader's Wealth, Who Is Rumoured To Take The Reign After...

Dow Jones Trades Higher; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Closes Virtually Flat After September Sales Data

Dow Jones Trades Higher; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Closes Virtually Flat After September Sales Data

Nirmala Sitharaman In Mexico: FM Speaks For The Need For 'Responsible Capitalism'

Nirmala Sitharaman In Mexico: FM Speaks For The Need For 'Responsible Capitalism'

TSMC Shares Up By Over 4% As Quarterly Earnings Shine A Bright Light

TSMC Shares Up By Over 4% As Quarterly Earnings Shine A Bright Light

34 Companies Along With Tata Consumer, Jio Financial & Hindustan Zinc To Post Their Q2 Earnings...

34 Companies Along With Tata Consumer, Jio Financial & Hindustan Zinc To Post Their Q2 Earnings...