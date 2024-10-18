Khaled Mashal Net Worth: A Look At Hamas Leader's Wealth, Who Is Rumoured To Take The Reign After Yahya Sinwar's Assassination

The war in the Middle East, propelled by aggression from Israel against Hamas in Gaza and then Hezbollah in Lebanon, has aggravated the dire situation, adding fuel to the fire. In a major development concerning the ongoing, the Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a targeted operation.

Who Is Khaled Mashal?

This comes barely months after Sinwar was brought into the leadership role, after the assassination of former head Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in July.

Some names are making the round for the next leader of the militant group. One of the names that has emerged in the mix is Khaled Mashal. Mashal, an experienced campaigner, is said to be in line to fill the vacuum of the fledgeling group.

Khaled Mashal was born in one of the contentious territories that occupied the West Bank in 1956. He started out by joining the pan-Arab militant and political organisation, Muslim Brotherhood, at the young age of 15.

The Times Of Israel

Khaled Mashal Net Worth

Mashal, unlike Sinwar, is said to be more like Ismail Haniyeh in that he was seen internationally and has greater visibility. He is also said to have accrued tangible amount of wealth and influence as well. We take a look at Mashal's reported wealth and apparent luxury. Mashal, along with other leaders, is said to have a net worth of over USD 11 billion.

A Life of Luxury

According to a report by right-wing American publication The New York Post, Mashal has lived in luxury, accruing resources and spending time around the globe.

Given his involvement in negotiations held in Doha, Mashal is said to have spent a significant amount of time in opulent facilities in the Qatari capital. |

Mashal, along with the late Haniyeh, lived in luxury hotels in the Gulf Countries. Given his involvement in negotiations held in Doha, Mashal is said to have spent a significant amount of time in opulent facilities in the Qatari capital.

He is also reported to have spent most of his life outside of the conflict-ridden Palestinian territory.

Mashal lifestyle is in contradiction to the way life transpires in either of the Palestinian territories, may it be Gaza Strip or the West Bank.

The New York Post

The New York Post

According to NYP, Mashal is said to be an ardent table tennis fan. And he would also frequently dine at elite eateries in the finest cities in the Middle East.