Abhishek Karnani Re-Elected As IAA India President

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) unanimously re-elected Abhishek Karnani, President of the Free Press Journal Group, as its President for a second consecutive term. The announcement was made at the association’s 35th Annual General Meeting, held on September 25, 2025.

Team BrandSutraUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
New Leadership Team

The AGM also confirmed the election of other key office bearers for 2025–26. Jaydeep Gandhi, Founder of Another Idea, was elected Vice President, while Nandini Dias, Independent Advisor, was chosen as Honorary Secretary. Janak Sarda, Director of BFF Foods India, will serve as Honorary Treasurer.

Five senior industry leaders were elected as voting members:

Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman, R K SWAMY HANSA

Prasanth Kumar, CEO – South Asia, WPP Media

M. V. Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi

Babita Barua, Chief Executive Officer, VML India

Rana Barua, Group CEO – Havas India, South East Asia and North Asia

Avinash Pandey will continue to support the committee as Immediate Past President. The Managing Committee will also induct five co-opted members and several special invitees in its upcoming meeting.

Karnani’s Vision for 2025–26

In his acceptance note, Abhishek Karnani said he was honoured to be entrusted with another term. He emphasised his commitment to advancing the association’s work in fostering innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity within the industry.

“This year invites us to embrace technological innovation, deepen our commitment to sustainability, and champion diversity and inclusivity,” he said. “Together, we will continue to shape an industry that thrives in business and leaves a lasting impact on society.”

About IAA

Founded more than 80 years ago, the International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused advertising trade association, headquartered in New York. It operates 56 chapters across 76 countries, including the top 10 global economies.

The India Chapter is regarded as one of the most active worldwide and is known for its flagship events such as the IAA Leadership Awards, Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards and TechPulse, alongside knowledge seminars, debates and forums that engage the advertising and media community.

