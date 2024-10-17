Liam Payne Networth: A Look Into Late One Direction Star's Wealth, Car Collections And More

Liam Payne | X/ @MTV

British singer and former One Direction member Liam Payne died by accident on October 16. Payne was 31 years old and allegedly died by falling from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

His sudden and shocking demise has brought his fans and admirers and many One-Directioners together, with condolences and commiserations pouring in from all corners.

Liam Payne Networth

Payne being a part of one of the most popular boy bands of the 2010s garnered a lot of fame and attention and was in the public limelight. According to reports, Liam Payne has a cumulative networth of over USD 70 million. Apart from being a part of the band, Payne, who was signed by Universal Music's Capitol Records, chartered his solo career with a solitary album to his name. LP1 came was released in 2019.

Payne sold over 23 million singles and over three million albums.

Brand Engagement

Payne, known for his flamboyance, oriented in his much-noted physical attributes, was named the global brand ambassador of German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss the same year he released his maiden and only album, LP1.

Brand Value

Payne, like most celebrities these days, had a major presence online through his myriad social media profiles on different platforms. Payne had a major presence on the photo-sharing platform Instagram with 27.1 million followers. On X, formerly Twitter, Payne's account had a following of 33 million followers. On his official, independent YouTube channel, Payne had 3.72 million subscribers and on the music-streaming platform Spotify, Payne had a total of 4.7 million active listeners.

Investments

As per some reports, Liam Payne had an investment in a company named CreatorDAO. Payne's investment came to pass in 2022. The company raised an amount of USD 20 million. In addition, Payne also produced music and made appearances in commercials. In 2021, he introduced an NFT.

Priced Possesions

Cars

According to reports, Payne had an expansive car collection. He is said to have had a Lamborghini Aventador, Cadillac Escalade, Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, and Mini Cooper S.

Abodes

Liam Payne is said to have had ownership of a luxury mansion in Monte Nido, California, USA. The mansion was worth USD 10.161, which he eventually sold to American singer Halsey.

In addition, Payen also had a home in his home country of the United Kingdom. Payne Surrey home was worth USD 8.9 million.

Liam Payne has been spotted wearing multiple watches of different brands, including the IWC Portugieser Monopusher Edition, the Rolex Daytona and Bvlgari watch.