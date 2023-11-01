When Is All Souls' Day 2023? Significance, Greetings & All You Need To Observe This Occasion

All Souls' Day 2023 |

All Souls' Day is a commemoration in Christianity where people remember and worship the departed souls. It is observed on November 2 every year and is marked by people visiting the cemeteries and offering a floral tribute to them. Special prayers and hymns are also recited on this day to honour the souls of loved ones.

All Souls' Day 2023 Significance & Rituals

All Souls' Day is significant because Christians believe that prayers and intercessions can help the souls of the departed achieve peace. Rituals carried out during the occasion include lighting candles, offering alms to the needy, donating food, attending special Requiem Mass, and floral offerings on the graves.

The Requiem Mass held on All Souls' Day across various churches includes the "Dies Irae," a famous Latin hymn, as part of the session. It is recited wholeheartedly remembering the souls who left their lives on this planet and hopefully reached the heavenly abode.

All Souls' Day 2023 Greetings

On this occasion, people share wishes seeking the blessings of ancestors and departed souls to be upon them. Greetings are forwarded to family and friends to wish them a blessed day. One of the most common ways of sharing occasion greetings on this day is by putting forward verses from the Holy Bible. "For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord." (Romans 6.23)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)