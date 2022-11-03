Bhopal: All Souls' Day observed in city

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Archdiocese of Bhopal observed All Souls Day by holding special mass and prayers for the departed souls at Bhadbhada and Bairagarh cemeteries on Wednesday evening.

A large number of Christians paid homage to their ancestors by placing candles on their tombs.

Archbishop AAS Durairaj SVD said in his homily that the life had a purpose to love God and neighbours by following the commandments of God. For such people, death is not the end of life but a new beginning of life eternal.

The Archbishop asked the faithful not to go after the earthly things but follow God who would satisfy all their needs.

Father Maria Stephen, the PRO, said, “Whether we are alive or dead, we all belong to one family, the body of Christ. Thus we need to pray for departed souls everyday for their eternal rest”. Father Edward Francis also expressed his views.