Bhopal: Foundation Day celebrated in Vidhan Sabha Speaker inaugurates Bhopal-Udaipur flight

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day was celebrated in Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in the presence of Speaker Girish Gautam. He congratulated the officers and employees of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat on the occasion.

The Speaker inaugurated Bhopal-Udaipur flight from Raja Bhoj airport here on Tuesday.

The Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was present virtually at the programme.

In his address, he said that Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh is known for its commendable work, which has been possible because of hard work and dedication.

He compared the State Assembly to a temple. “One thing has to be kept in mind that this Assembly is ours. There is a temple and the temple has to be cleaned. We cannot allow faith to diminish in Assembly’s working for which we have a collective responsibility to discharge our duties sincerely,” he added.

He extended Diwali greetings to staff. On the occasion, the Principal Secretary AP Singh, Secretary Shishir Kant Choubey and a large number of officers and employees of Vidhan Sabha were present.