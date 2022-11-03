e-Paper Get App
Tulsi Vivah and Dev Prabodhini Ekadashi: Here's why devotees observe this auspicious day, story behind the Hindu occasion

The eleventh day after the celebration of Diwali is marked as Dev Prabodhini Ekadashi which is symbolic of Lord Vishnu getting up after along sleep of four months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Tulsi Vivah and Dev Prabodhini Ekadashi | File
Tulsi Vivah is a Hindu festival in which a ceremonial marriage of Tulsi with Lord Shaligram is held. This year, the auspicious day begins late on November 4, 2022, and continues to end with sunset on November 5.

Story behind Tulsi Vivah

According to Hindu scripture, the Tulsi plant was a woman named “Vrinda” who was the wife of Asura Jalandhar and was a great devotee of Vishnu. Her devotion made her husband invincible, not even Gods could defeat him. One time, when Vrinda was praying for her husband's victory, Vishnu disguised himself as Jalandhar and went in front of her.

She stopped her prays and went to touch Jalandhar/Vishnu's feet. This took away the real Jalandhar's powers and then he was killed by Shiv.

When Vrinda heard about it, she cursed Vishnu that he would become Shaligram and would get separated from his wife, Laxmi. Vishnu turned into Shaligram and was separated from Sita in his Ram avatar.

After that, Vrinda walked into the ocean and drowned herself. The Gods turned her into the Tulsi plant. Vishnu had promised her that he would marry her in the next life. So he marries Tulsi in the form of Shaligram. Hence, this day is celebrated as Tulsi Vivah.

