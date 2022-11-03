e-Paper Get App
Tulsi vivah 2022: Date, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and all you need to know

Tulsi vivah 2022: Date, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and all you need to know

This year, the auspicious day begins late on November 4, 2022, and continues to end with sunset on November 5.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Tulsi Vivah 2022 | File Photo
Tulsi Vivah is a Hindu festival in which a ceremonial marriage of Tulsi with Lord Shaligram or Amla branch, which are personifications of Vishnu, is held. This year, the auspicious day begins late on November 4, 2022, and continues to end with sunset on November 5.

Some panchangs often observe the thithi on a fresh day, thus, most shall perform Tulsi Vivah festivities during the early hours of Saturday. However, if you follow the ISKCON-based Vaishnava calendar to take note of these spiritual occurrences, Tulsi Vivah marks the end of the Kartik mas and falls on November 8.

Shubh muhurat for puja and prayers:

On November 5, 08:06 AM to 09:31 AM and 03:13 PM to 04:38 PM

Puja vidhi

It is believed that the soul of Vrinda (Goddess Tulsi) resides in the plant at night and only departs to Lord Krishna's abode in the morning. Thus, some observe a overnight fasting praying towards Vrinda devi.

Tulsi Vivah puja sees her as a bride of Lord Krishna. The bride Tulsi is clothed with a sari and the groom, an image of Vishnu or the Shaligram is clothed with dhoti. The wedding couple are then tied together with a cotton thread. Devotees offer haldi-kumkum and perform aarti while worshipping the basil plant. People burst firecrackers and distribute sweets on this day. Importantly, we must not pluck Tulsi leaves on this day, or on any Dwadashi thithi as it is believed that the goddess has been fasting.

In Maharashtra, Mangala Ashtaka, mantras are sung during the marriage ceremony, is recited by the priests by holding a white cloth between the bride and the groom. Akshada, rice coloured with vermilion, haldi and kumkum, are showered on the couple and later the white cloth is removed signifying the approval to the wedding. Devotees are offered sugar-care, fruits, and groundnuts. Tulsi is offered saree, vermilion and mangalsutra while Vishnu is offered men’s clothing, sacred thread and sandalwood.

