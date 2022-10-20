Rama Ekadashi 2022: Date, significance, and all you need to know | FPJ

Rama Ekadashi is one of the strictly observed vrat-days in Hindu culture. It occurs on the "Ekadashi" thithi of the Kartik month's Krishna Paksha. This year, the auspicious day falls on the October 21. However, Rama Ekadashi falls ‘Puratassi’ month of the Tamil calendar, and is highly revered by devotees.

On this day, people fast as per their capacities - nirjala (without even water intake) liquid-based vrat, no-grain or no-pulses fasting... Devotees wake up early in the morning, preferably during the brahmamuhrat period around 4 am to seek blessings of Lord Vishnu's Rama avatar. They take bath before sunrise and chant the holy names of the Lord.

Holy chants that one can recite on this special day include Bhagvad Gita readings, Vishnu Sahasranam, Sita Ram Ashtakam among other bhajans devoted to Lord Rama or the reincarnations of Vishnu Bhagwan.

The fasting ends with the sunrise of the folowing day, which is known as the Dwadashi tithi. The ritual of breaking the fast on the morning of the Dwadashi day is ‘Parana’ or vrat-parayana.

A day to worship goddess Laxmi

‘Rama’ is one of the names of Laxmi devi. The ekadashi thithi before Laxmi puja in Diwali is attributed to the goddess. Along with worshipping Lord Vishnu, devotees also offer their prayers to devi ma. It is considered auspicious to offer prayers with Laxmi coins while reciting the 108 holy names of goddess Laxmi.