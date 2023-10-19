Take Blessings From Mumbai's Mumba Devi This Navratri; Check Out Today's Darshan & Aarti Video (WATCH) |

Navratri is an auspicious period to pray to Devi and seek her blessings in one's life. During the nine days of the Hindu festival followed by the celebration of Dusshera, devotees worship the nine forms of Ma Durga and visit temples of Goddesses. Mumbai's iconic shrine Mumba Devi Temple sees several devotees visiting the premises to take darshan of Devi, especially during this festival period.

Prayers are offered to Mumba Devi during Navratri since early morning. The aarti which is performed every morning during these nine days of the festival is considered to be very special. Many devotees from across the city and neighbourhood attend it to seek blessings of the Goddess.

WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumba Devi Mandir

Mumba Devi Mandir is one of the oldest temples located in Mumbai. It happens to be the source from where the city derives its name. Mumbai gets its name from the Goddess of the place who is worshipped as Mumba Devi or Mumba Aai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The temple is situated in the Kalbadevi area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. While people across various communities and beliefs pray to Mumba Devi, the 'Koli' fishermen group consider her their Goddess and guardian.

Read Also Navratri 2023 Day 5 Colour: Yellow Traditional Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebs

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)