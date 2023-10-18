Navratri 2023 Day 5 Colour: Yellow Traditional Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebs

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 18, 2023
For Day 5 of Navratri, one can take inspiration from Alia Bhatt on how to slay a saree in yellow.
Just like Kriti Sanon, women can opt for a yellow saree that comes with a ruffled pallu.
Men can opt for a bright yellow jacket with Chinese Collar shirt just like Varun Dhawan.
Kiara Advani's yellow Monika Nidhii lehenga is a perfect wear for the festive season.
To beat the heat, just like Shahid Kapoor, men can opt for a breezy yellow kurta and pair it with baggy pants.
Anushka Sharma-inspired yellow anarkali suit is the perfect wear on Navratri day 5.
Men can take inspiration from Aditya Roy Kapur on how to look dapper in a yellow kurta.