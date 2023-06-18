Shani Vakri 2023: From Aries To Pisces, Here's How Saturn Retrograde Holds For Your Rashi

Shani Vakri 2023 | File

Saturn is a planet that is believed to bring maturity and discipline to one's life. Many often fear the planet's grace in their 'rashi', however, it must be understood that Saturn doesn't intend to do harm to anyone but only does a karma check rather.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces started on Saturday, June 17, 2023, and remain there until November 4 this year. Here's your complete guide to the Saturn Retrograde 2023 and what it holds for your zodiac sign.

Aries: March 21–April 19

Saturn moves to your twelfth house and might bother your close relationships, challenging you to stay strong and supportive towards your family and dear ones

The phase provides an opportunity to self-introspect on life decisions

Taurus: April 20–May 20

Your eleventh house welcomes Saturn and the transit tries to bring balance to your life

Emotional strength and energy are likely during the period to help you take thoughtful decisions

Gemini: May 21–June 21

Gemini sees a blessing in career opportunities with people letting themselves shine with educational merits

Saturn Vakri is a period of attaining dreams and goals by working on one's innate potential

Cancer: June 22–July 22

2 am thoughts and mind chows are in the cards for you as this phase opens a philosophical chapter in your life

People might get involved in calming activities to explore spirituality and creative expression

Leo: July 23–August 22

A difficult time trying to make you a hard fighter is right there on the calendar for Leos

Be careful about habits and addictions concerning finances and sexual drive

Virgo: August 23–September 22

Laying the foundations of relationships whether romantic or professional will be assisted by the Saturn Retrograde

Consider closely monitoring your friends and relatives and ensure not confiding in the wrong person

Libra: September 23–October 23

Greater responsibility ahead as its a time to prove commitment, especially in job and professional journey

One will enjoy greater freedom and be free from boundaries to explore and enjoy life, however, remember that simplicity and being down to earth is the key to ace this period

Scorpius: October 24–November 21

Love life might see ups and downs. It is a chance to bring back vitality and romance in relationships

Patience might go for a toss, but self-expression will help to lead a successful life

Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Saturn retrograde sweeping into the fourth house creates a stable environment around you

It's a time to understand your worth and also appreciate your well-wishers for bringing safety and goodness into your life

Capricornus: December 22–January 19

This phase invites you to be artistic towards life happenings and count your blessings

Allow yourself to focus on things that you aim at and avoid distractions or multi-tasking, especially with education and love life

Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Take extra care of your mental well-being for the next few months as a tough period demanding hard work and patience knocks on your door

Your relationship with money is likely to benefit during the Saturn retrograde

Pisces: February 19–March 20