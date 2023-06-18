Shani Vakri 2023: From Aries To Pisces, Here's How Saturn Retrograde Holds For Your Rashi

Saturn is a planet that is believed to bring maturity and discipline to one's life. Many often fear the planet's grace in their 'rashi', however, it must be understood that Saturn doesn't intend to do harm to anyone but only does a karma check rather.
Saturn retrograde in Pisces started on Saturday, June 17, 2023, and remain there until November 4 this year. Here's your complete guide to the Saturn Retrograde 2023 and what it holds for your zodiac sign.
Aries: March 21–April 19
Saturn moves to your twelfth house and might bother your close relationships, challenging you to stay strong and supportive towards your family and dear ones
The phase provides an opportunity to self-introspect on life decisions
Taurus: April 20–May 20
Your eleventh house welcomes Saturn and the transit tries to bring balance to your life
Emotional strength and energy are likely during the period to help you take thoughtful decisions
Gemini: May 21–June 21
Gemini sees a blessing in career opportunities with people letting themselves shine with educational merits
Saturn Vakri is a period of attaining dreams and goals by working on one's innate potential
Cancer: June 22–July 22
2 am thoughts and mind chows are in the cards for you as this phase opens a philosophical chapter in your life
People might get involved in calming activities to explore spirituality and creative expression
Leo: July 23–August 22
A difficult time trying to make you a hard fighter is right there on the calendar for Leos
Be careful about habits and addictions concerning finances and sexual drive
Virgo: August 23–September 22
Laying the foundations of relationships whether romantic or professional will be assisted by the Saturn Retrograde
Consider closely monitoring your friends and relatives and ensure not confiding in the wrong person
Libra: September 23–October 23
Greater responsibility ahead as its a time to prove commitment, especially in job and professional journey
One will enjoy greater freedom and be free from boundaries to explore and enjoy life, however, remember that simplicity and being down to earth is the key to ace this period
Scorpius: October 24–November 21
Love life might see ups and downs. It is a chance to bring back vitality and romance in relationships
Patience might go for a toss, but self-expression will help to lead a successful life
Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
Saturn retrograde sweeping into the fourth house creates a stable environment around you
It's a time to understand your worth and also appreciate your well-wishers for bringing safety and goodness into your life
Capricornus: December 22–January 19
This phase invites you to be artistic towards life happenings and count your blessings
Allow yourself to focus on things that you aim at and avoid distractions or multi-tasking, especially with education and love life
Aquarius: January 20–February 18
Take extra care of your mental well-being for the next few months as a tough period demanding hard work and patience knocks on your door
Your relationship with money is likely to benefit during the Saturn retrograde
Pisces: February 19–March 20
It's a time to look within and be honest with oneself
Transforming your sense of identity and individuality is likely for Pisceans by tackling a conflict between the ideal and real self