Shani Gochar 2023: All you need to know about the transit of Saturn from Makara to Kumbh Rashi

The transit of Shani (Saturn) from one zodiac sign to another shall happen today. It is called the Shani Gochar or the Saturn Transit phase. On January 2023, Saturn transits into Aquarius from Capricon.

Here are 5 key points to know about the transit of Saturn

Shani graha moves from one rashi to the other once in every two and half years, completing the full circle of twelve houses in thirty years.

Today's transit is from Makara to Kumbha (Capricorn to Aquarius).

Broad implications will differ for different groups, specific implications will depend on individual.

Experts talk about sadesati (7.5 years), ashtama Shani (2.5 years), 'ardha-ashtama' Shani (2.5 years) phases.

Mitigation measures include pranayama, long walks, fasting, and japa.

Holy chants to pray Shani Bhagwan during this phase

Praying to Ganesha, Hanuman, and Shiva during this Shani Dasha can help one to gain strength and tackle tricky situations better.

Chant Shani Chalisa every Saturday and try worshipping the Lord in the nearest temple.

Offer pipal leaves to Hanuman and til oil to Shani idol while chanting holy names.

The crow is the vahana of Shani, treat the bird with respect and offer it some water and boiled rice.

Donating sesame-based food to devotees and the needy can help bring blessings and desired benefits during this phase.

