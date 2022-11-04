Shani Pradhosh Vrat 2022: Date, significance, pooja vidhi | File Image

According to scriptures, Pradosh fasting is considered auspicious. Pradosh fast is observed twice in every month- Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. The fasting will be observed on November 5, Saturday- 'Shanivar.' On this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped.

Significance:

In any Pradosh fast, Lord Shiva is worshiped in the evening for 45 minutes before sunset and 45 minutes after sunset. This fast is kept to be blessed with children. It is a belief that those who are childless, especially they should observe Shani Pradosh vrat/ Shani Pradosh fast. By the grace of Lord Shiva, people are blessed with child. Also, by observing this fast, the devotees also get rid of Shani Dosha.

Pradosh timings:

According to the Hindu calendar, the first Shani Pradosh fast of this month will be observed on November 05, Saturday from 05:06 pm and will continue till 04:26 pm on 06th November, Sunday. The time of worshipping the Lord Shiva will start from 06:03 in the evening of November 5 till 08:35 in the night.

Pooja Vidhi:

On this day, if you wish to observe fasting, you should get up before sunrise. After taking bath, worship Lord Shiva with Belpatra- Bel leaves (Aegeles marmelos), akshat (rice), diya (lighted lamp), agarbatti and dhoop (incense stick), Gangajal (Holy Ganga water). After that, whole day fast is observed and a few minutes before sunset, one need to bath again.

After the rituals, devotees listen to Pradosh Vrat Katha. Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra is chanted 108 times on this occasion.

For attainment of a child: on the day of Shani Pradosh fast, offer a garland made of 11 flowers and 11 Bel leaves on the Shivling in the Shiva temple.

In situations of financial distress: Donating milk in Lord Shiva's temple is believed to increase wealth and said to open new avenues for income.

Anyone despite of any age and gender can observer this fast and believed to be rewarded with wealth and good health. The vrat is also observed for spiritual upliftment and fulfilment of one’s desires.