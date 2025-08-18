Guiding Light: Uncovering The golden veil | Representative Image

Cravings come from encouraging the thought of pleasure. That is why we spend so much time in our minds. Streams of thoughts are always flowing through the mind. But you may catch hold of the thoughts and not allow them to go easily, like a record needle getting stuck in one groove. Simply, let the thoughts go. Feel that they are not yours. You are only a witness to them. Meditation happens when thoughts subside.

Whether you encourage a worldly thought or a Divine thought, they both bring you pleasure. Worldly thoughts lead you from pleasure down to indulgence, disappointment and dejection. Divine thoughts take you from pleasure up to bliss, intelligence, and progress in life.

A worldly thought brings pleasure as memory, yet the actual experience of that pleasure may not be as great as the memory. A thought about money, sex, food, power, status and self-image is a worldly thought.

A Divine thought materialises as reality. I am not the body, I am bliss, I am truth, I am unbounded space, I am love, I am peace, and I am light. This is a Divine thought. Truth is hidden by the golden veil of the mundane. Pierce through this glittering sheath and know you are the Sun.

Thoughts come and go, but that which is the basis of thoughts is the Atman (soul). And that is what you are. You are like the sky, and thoughts are like clouds. Clouds come and go in the sky, but can they disturb or limit the vastness of the sky in any way? When you fly above the clouds, you see that the sky is untouched and unchanged. Similarly, it is only the thoughts that keep moving. This is what happens in meditation. That is when you come into Sakshi Bhaav, i.e., when you simply become a witness to the thoughts. Meditation is not an act; it is the art of doing nothing! The rest in meditation is deeper than the deepest sleep that you can ever have.

Life teaches you the art of letting go in every event. When you have learnt to let go, you will be joyful and as you start being joyful, more will be given to you.