 Sankashti Chaturthi In July: Date, Moonrise Timings, Siddhivinayak Live Darshan Link & More
Sankashti Chaturthi In July: Date, Moonrise Timings, Siddhivinayak Live Darshan Link & More

Sankashti Chaturthi In July: Date, Moonrise Timings, Siddhivinayak Live Darshan Link & More

The fourth day of Sawan or Shravan month is observed as Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi and this year it falls on July 6.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Ganpati Bappa Mourya, Mangal Murti Mourya! All devotees of Lord Ganesha would be preparing themselves for one of the special days dedicated to Him and that is none other than the Chaturthi. The fourth day of Sawan or Shravan month is observed as Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi and this year it falls on July 6.

Sankashti Chaturthi Thithi

Chaturthi Begins - 06:30 AM on July 6, 2023

Chaturthi Ends - 03:12 AM on July 7, 2023

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 10:16 PM

Siddhivinayak Live Darshan Link

Sankashti in Sanskrit means deliverance, and it refers to redemption from hurdles, problems, and agonies in life. Lord Ganesha worshipped on this day is Chanakra Raja Ekadanta Maha Ganpati. As Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi falls in the holy month of Sawan, part of the Chaturmas, it is believed to be even more auspicious.

It is said that fasting on this day and praying to the Lord not only removes various obstacles in life but also blesses devotees with happiness, success, and good health.

