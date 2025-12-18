Guiding Light: Who Is Driving Your Mind? | Pixabay (Representative Image)

What Consumes Your Mind, Controls Your Life. Isn’t it true? Today, most of us experience how we are all trapped by our thoughts of anxiety, fear, doubts, and so on. There is no doubt that these thoughts are of our own creation, but how do we liberate ourselves from being trapped in them? That’s the critical question for which we all are seeking answers, isn’t it? When we start noticing how every thought is connected to some emotion, experience, past memory or some unfinished business, we begin to realise how deeply connected our thoughts are to our inner experiences.

Most people, when they experience that they are getting trapped in the cobweb of their own thoughts, immediately start concentrating on disconnecting from the thoughts, experiences or emotions that they are going through. Why? Because they feel this process may liberate them. But it actually gives the opposite results. And that is why most spiritual masters have stressed upon practising ‘self-awareness’. So, what is it all about?

It is simply a technique to observe what our thoughts are connected to and to redirect them from the outer world of situations, circumstances, and people and reconnect them to our inherent goodness. It is the spiritual lens to see with greater clarity and to understand the subtleties of the different states of mind. It is a kind of inner process to check and change what is going on within ourselves.

It can be called observing, understanding, training, and disciplining the mind. Whatever we call it, the fact remains that self-awareness is a simple practice to check the motivation and direction of our thoughts and to make sure that they are connected to the core of our innate spiritual virtues. And perhaps this is where true freedom begins, not by fighting the mind, but by befriending it. When we stop running away from our thoughts and instead gently watch them, they slowly lose their power over us. Remember! Awareness does not suppress thoughts; it softens them, reshapes them, and eventually places us back in the driver’s seat of our own inner world.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 9,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com