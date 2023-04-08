Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi: Date in 2023, moonrise timing, and all you need to know

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 08, 2023
Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi falls on April 9, 2023, and is a very special day dedicated to Lord Ganesha.
The day marks the fourth day (Chaturthi) of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaishakha.
The moonrise on Sankashti is expected around 10 pm (local time of Mumbai, India).
On this day, devotees fast on food grains and strictly avoid non-veg cuisines. From reciting holy hymns, to taking darshan at a temple, spiritual activities are carried out to seek His blessings.
Pray to Lord Ganesha on this day to be blessed with happiness, success, and forgiveness from sins.
Happy Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi
"Ganpati Bappa....Morya"