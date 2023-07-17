Purushottam Maas: All You Need To Know About The Special Month From Hindu Calendar

A month that holds great significance for those aspiring to begin or advance in their spiritual path has almost arrived. Known as 'Adhik Maas' or 'Purushottam Maas' is a lunar month in the Hindu calendar which is considered very special to Lord Vishnu. It is said that good deeds done during this month bring amplified fruits to the doer.

Why is it called 'Adhik' Maas?

Since the moon-based calendar lags slightly, an intercalary month is added approximately every 2.5 years. This is known as Adhik (extra) maas.

Purushottam Maas 2023

This year, Purushottam Maas starts on July 18.

Rituals

Hindus celebrate this sacred month with extra prayers. Reading the Bhagavad Gita, Srimad Bhagavatam, and other religious scriptures along with the chanting of the holy names of Lord Vishnu. Apart from this, people also offer their prayers to their Ischcha Devta (Favourite God) and Ghar Devta or Devi (Family God) to seek their blessings in life.

Learning and reciting the 'Purushottam Yog' chapter of the Bhagavad Gita is recommended during this period to seek the auspiciousness of the Divine.

