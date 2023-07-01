Unlocking Career Success: 7 Quotes From The Bhagavad Gita To Motivate You

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
❝Whatever happened, happened for the good. Whatever is happening, is happening for the good. Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good.❞ - The Bhagavad Gita tells us that there is a reason you go through good and bad phases - it’s a cycle and you need to quietly accept it
❝To action alone hast thou a right and never at all to its fruits; let not the fruits of action be thy motive; neither let there be in thee any attachment to inaction.❞ -The Bhagavad Gita emphasizes that there is no substitute to hard work and eventually hard work pays off
❝A person whose mind is unperturbed by sorrow, who does not crave pleasures, and who is completely free from attachment, fear, and anger, is called Sthita-prajna - a sage of steady intellect.❞ -the Bhagavad Gita talks about an amazing leadership quality
❝Just try to learn the truth by approaching a spiritual master. The self-realized soul can impart knowledge unto you because he has seen the truth.❞ -the Bhagavad Gita tells us don't stop learning - ever to grow in life
❝Sometimes the mode of passion defeats goodness and ignorance, and at other times ignorance defeats goodness and passion. In this way there is always competition for supremacy.❞ - The Gita talks about 3 qualities: Sattva, Rajas and Tamas that are predominent in each of us in different measures and dictate our actions and thoughts
❝We’re kept from our goal not by obstacles, but by a clear path to a lesser goal.❞ - The Gita tells us 'Dream big' don’t settle for less, strive hard to achieve the bigger goals
❝A man's own self is his friend. A man's own self is his foe.❞ - The The Bhagavad Gita emphasizes that if you have a problem, only you will have a solution to it, and not your friend. Look within and believe in yourself
Thanks For Reading!