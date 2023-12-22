Gita Jayanti 2023: 7 Quotes From The Holy Book You May Share On This Auspicious Occasion

By: Rahul M | December 22, 2023
Gita Jayanti is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi of the Margashirsha month. In 2023, it falls on Saturday, December 23. The holy is observed by reading the holy book and taking inspiration from it. Swipe and read a few quotes from the Bhagavad Gita.
❝Do your work with the welfare of others always in mind.❞ -The Bhagavad Gita teaches us the essence of selfless action. It reminds us to perform our duties, not just for personal gain, but with the well-being of others at heart
❝Embrace life's dualities, find balance within. Light and darkness coexist within us.❞ -Bhagavad Gita reminds us to acknowledge and find balance amidst life's opposing forces to achieve inner harmony and wholeness
❝A person's mind can uplift or degrade them. Each person is their own friend or enemy.❞ -Bhagavad Gita reminds us that our choices shape our destiny; positive choices uplift us, while negative choices degrade us
❝Renounce the fruits of your actions and focus on the action itself.❞ -Bhagavad Gita guides us to focus on the action itself, letting go of desires for specific outcomes. By practicing detached action, we free ourselves from anxieties & find serenity within
❝Change is the law of the universe. You can be a millionaire, or a pauper in an instant❞ -The Bhagavad Gita teaches us to embrace impermanence and cultivate inner resilience. True fulfillment lies beyond fleeting external circumstances
❝When meditation is mastered, mind becomes unwavering like a flame in windless stillness.❞ -Bhagavad Gita reveals meditation's transformative power, bringing focus & clarity. Through disciplined practice, we cultivate inner stillness amidst life's turbulence
❝Strive constantly to serve the welfare of the world; by devotion to selfless work, one attains the supreme goal of life.❞ -the Bhagavad Gita emphasizes the importance of selfless service and the pursuit of the greater good
